Hockey5s World Cup: Malaysia edge Poland 4-3, book place in final against the Netherlands

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men’s five-a-side hockey squad made history by advancing to the final of the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman after edging out Poland 4-3 in the semifinal early today (Malaysian time).

In the match played at the Hockey Oman Venue, the national team coached by Wallace Tan opened the scoring through a penalty stroke by Muhammad Arif Syafie Ishak in the 7th minute, before Poland equalised two minutes later with a field goal through Damian Jarzembowski.

In the second quarter of play Malaysia scored three goals, through Mohamad Kamarulzaman Kamaruddin (19’) and captain Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook (22’ and 24’) to give the team a 4-1 comfortable lead.

Poland, however, narrowed the gap with two goals from Wojciech Rutkowski (27’) and Jakub Holosyniuk (30’), but the Malaysian defence held firm to see out the match.

Malaysia will take on the Netherlands in the final at 12.20 am (Malaysian time).

“The boys gave their all, right to the last second of the game, in today’s match,” Wallace said in a video shared by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (KHM) to the media. –Bernama