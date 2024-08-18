Hosting SUKMA 2024 is S’wak’s commitment to national unity, youth development - Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Malaysia Games (SUKMA) represent more than just a sporting event as they also serve as a vital platform for nurturing patriotism and national pride through the diverse participation of states and ethnic groups, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

He said the Games are instrumental in strengthening bonds among Malaysians from various backgrounds, fostering friendships, enhancing inter-state relations and instilling positive values in the youth.

“Though Sarawak was not initially slated to host SUKMA 2024, our dedication to Malaysia’s unity and the advancement of national sports and youth development led us to embrace this responsibility,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony of SUKMA 2024 at the Sarawak Stadium tonight.

He said hosting the events across nine divisions in Sarawak is designed to showcase the state’s rich cultural and ethnic diversity to the younger generation.

“For example, Mukah is predominantly Melanau, Betong is home to the Iban people, Miri features the Orang Ulu community and Sibu has a strong Chinese presence.

“Kuching, the capital, is a vibrant mix of various ethnicities, with Malays being the largest group. This diversity embodies the spirit of the Land of the Hornbills,” he said.

-- MORE