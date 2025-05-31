RUBEN AMORIM said Friday he believes captain Bruno Fernandes wants to stay at Manchester United amid speculation about a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Fernandes started United's match against Hong Kong as they came from behind to win 3-1, with teenage substitute Chido Obi scoring twice.

Manager Amorim, who took over from Erik ten Hag during the season but led United to a dismal 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, has plenty to ponder during the post-season break.

Foremost among his concerns is the future of key man Fernandes, who is reportedly weighing up a big-money move to Al Hilal.

Asked after the victory if that was the 30-year-old Fernandes’s last appearance in a United shirt, Amorim replied: “I don’t think so, I don’t know for sure, but I don’t think so.

“He sees us taking some actions and to change all the things ... I think he wants to stay.”

Amorim added of his fellow Portuguese: “I talk with him, I explained some things and I just have that feeling when you talk to someone, I think you have that feeling if he wants to stay.”

Beaten and booed off in Malaysia on Wednesday, United were underwhelming in the first half of their second post-season friendly as they brought the curtain down on a poor campaign.

Having fallen behind to a soft Hong Kong goal, Obi struck with a smart turn and finish five minutes after the break and again with a glancing header on 82 minutes.

Ayden Heaven scored with a late header as United ended their Asia trip on a winning note.

Portugal international Fernandes had a bright first half at the 40,000-capacity Hong Kong Stadium, which was about 85 percent full, before going off.

Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho also started despite appearing to be heading towards the Old Trafford exit.

Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund were the other regulars to feature from the off in southern China, where light rain all afternoon and evening made for a slick surface.

Fernandes and Garnacho caught the eye in the first half against a Hong Kong team ranked 153rd in the world, but it was the hosts who took the lead in the 19th minute with their first attack.

It was a mistake from United's stand-in goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who allowed a decent but saveable effort from Brazil-born Juninho to fly off him into the net.

Amorim stood with his hands on his hips.

As the rain came down and the wind picked up, Fernandes should have scored when clean through but opted for a Hollywood finish and was denied.

Winger Amad Diallo, who made an obscene gesture to fans in Kuala Lumpur after suffering personal abuse, came on with Obi for the second half as Amorim made wholesale changes.