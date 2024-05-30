KUALA LUMPUR: The International College of Management and Sports (ICMS), which won the Nation’s Top Private Higher Education College for 2024 award, is encouraging more youths to pursue Football Studies and thereafter enter the exciting world of football business.

According to ICMS chief operating officer Azrin Fazrina Jamri, as the SPM results were just released, school leavers could consider joining ICMS’s comprehensive sports programmes, particularly in Football Studies.

“It presents an exciting pathway for youths interested in pursuing careers in the sports industry,” she said in a statement after ICMS was awarded the prestigious title of “Nation’s Top Private Higher Education College for 2024” by BrandLaureate last night.

Located in Petaling Jaya, ICMS is the only institution in the country offering both diploma and degree programmes in Football Studies.

ICMS has seven cutting-edge football and sports facilities strategically situated across the Klang Valley and Genting Highlands, including a dedicated professional football academy.

It also has an exclusive international affiliate partner of renowned Southampton Football Club Academy from the UK, which means it offers its students access to world-class training and mentorship.

BrandLaureate, globally recognised as the ‘King of Brands,’ honours excellence with a global reputation and presence across 10 countries.

Over the years, ICMS has successfully churned out several professional footballers who have made significant impacts in both national and international arenas.,

More recently, nine of ICMS’s students were selected to play in the MFL Super League at the Belia and President levels.

Azrin also said its academic excellence and exceptional sports programmes have made a significant stride towards encouraging youths to enter the world of football business.

“The combination of education and sports is key to producing more holistic individuals with discipline, teamwork and leadership skills, qualities that are highly valued by employers.

“This partnership enhances the sporting prowess and global exposure of students, making ICMS a premier choice for aspiring football professionals,” she said.

Azrin also said that ICMS, a ‘MYQUEST 6 Stars’ college, which is the highest rating under MYQUEST awarded by the Ministry of Higher Education in 2023, plans to attain the status of University College this year.

This will enable ICMS to offer degree and postgraduate programmes in addition to the current 16 certificate and diploma programmes, she said.

The difference between universities and university colleges is that the former can award degrees in various academic disciplines while in contrast, the latter issues degrees within specialised fields.