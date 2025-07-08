Iga Swiatek advances to Wimbledon quarter-finals with dominant win

POLISH tennis sensation Iga Swiatek secured her spot in the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 victory over Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

The eighth seed, a five-time Grand Slam champion, has struggled historically at Wimbledon but now finds herself in a strong position following early exits by top contenders.

Swiatek, who has never reached the Wimbledon final, will next face Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. The 19th seed earned her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final berth after defeating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5, 7-5.

“Honestly it’s pretty amazing. It’s the first time I really enjoyed London. Sorry guys!” Swiatek joked, referencing her past struggles at the tournament. The 24-year-old acknowledged the mental challenges of the sport, stating, “We are tennis players, so we feel well off the court when we feel well on the court.”

Despite her dominance on clay and hard courts, Swiatek has faced difficulties adapting to grass. However, recent success at Bad Homburg, where she reached the final, has boosted her confidence. “Maybe there is hope for me,“ she admitted regarding her grass-court game.

With world number one Aryna Sabalenka as the only remaining top-six seed, Swiatek’s path to the title appears more open than ever.

Her opponent Tauson struggled with the slippery conditions on Court One, requiring a medical timeout between sets. “Clara said at the net she wasn’t feeling well. I hope she is going to be fine,“ Swiatek said post-match. - AFP