Inaugural RHB WCE Century Ride set to draw 3,000 cyclists

KUALA LUMPUR: The inaugural RHB WCE Century Ride aims to attract 3,000 cyclists to enjoy their ride on the West Coast Expressway (WCE) on May 19.

RHB Banking Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohd Rashid Mohamad (pix) said the event, held in conjunction with Visit Perak Year 2024, will start and end at the Lekir Toll Plaza in Perak.

Registration for the event, held on the closed-system highway offering a unique and safe cycling experience, will open tomorrow (Jan 24) via www.wcecenturyride.com.

There will be three categories - 28 kilometres (km), 90 km and 160 km, with only the top three finishers in the 90km and 160km categories will be awarded cash prizes ranging from RM600 to RM3,000.

“This is our continued commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle, fostering community connections, and supporting our local businesses. This ride is meant to cater to everyone from professional cyclists to families and friends looking for a fun ride.

“We believe that cycling is not only a sport but a way to bring people of all ages together,” he said during the event launch here today.

Meanwhile, WCE Holdings Bhd CEO Lyndon Alfred Felix said the route spans from Lekir to the newly opened alignment of Beruas –Taiping Selatan and back to Lekir, covering a distance of 160km.

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to participants, including local and international professional cyclists for what promises to be a groundbreaking event.

“This milestone holds special significance as it marks the first major cycling event since the opening of the WCE highway in 2019 and a celebration to promote progress and connectivity as we bridge distances and bring communities together,” he said. -Bernama