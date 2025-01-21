MALAYSIA’s men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik opened their Indonesia Masters campaign on the right path by defeating Denmark’s William Kryger Boe-Christian Faust Kjaer in the first round today.

In the action that took place at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, the pair who are ranked fifth in the world did not face much problems to overcome the Danish pair 21-13, 23-21 in straight sets.

Seeded second in the tournament, Aaron-Wooi Yik will meet either compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi or Lu Ming Che-Tang Kai Wei of Taiwan for a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Also advancing into the second round today were the country’s rising men’s doubles pair, Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King who created a pleasant surprise when they eliminated Taiwan’s world number seven pair Lee Jhe Huei-Yang Po Hsuan.

The Malaysian pair who are ranked 20th in the world, were in a class of their own today, to dispose the Taiwanese pair 21-17, 21-19 in straight sets.

Wan Arif-Roy King is expected to meet the winner of another first-round action involving the experienced doubles pair, Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia who will meet Chiang Chien Wei-Wu Yi Hsuan of Taiwan.

Two other Malaysian men’s doubles pairs Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong also advanced to the second round after defeating their respective opponents today.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun qualified for the next round after defeating China’s Sun Wen Jun-Zhu Yi Ju 21-19, 21-14 while Hang Yee-Eng Cheong defeated Rahmat Hidayat-Yeremiah Rambitan from Indonesia 21-14, 19-21, 21-18.

Meanwhile, the women’s doubles competition saw Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing upset the world’s No. 17 pair from Taiwan, Sung Shuo Yun-Yu Cien Hui 21-16, 22-20 in a first-round action.