NATIONAL mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, have advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Masters, continuing their impressive form on the international circuit.

The world No. 3 duo delivered a dominant performance at Istora Senayan in Jakarta, overcoming French competitors Julien Maio and Lea Palermo, ranked No. 49, 21-14, 21-17 in just 34 minutes.

ALSO READ: India Open: Tang Jie-Ee Wei secure spot in quarter-finals

Despite playing their ninth match in a demanding 16-day span, Tang Jie and Ee Wei showcased remarkable endurance, competing in their third consecutive tournament.

Though they have yet to secure a title in recent weeks, the pair has shown consistent excellence, making semi-final appearances at the Malaysia Open and India Open over the past two weeks.

As top seeds in the Super 500 event, the pair is determined to secure their first title of the season.

Their recent performances have been impressive, reaching the semi-finals in four straight tournaments, including the China Masters, and finishing as runners-up at the World Tour Finals.

The road ahead seems bright for Tang Jie and Ee Wei, though a potential quarter-final showdown with Malaysia Open champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand awaits.

In the round of 16, they will face either Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Pasaribu or Taiwan’s Lu Ming Che and Hung En Tzu.