THE third International Series Morocco starts tomorrow from July 3-6, returning to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam – the event’s regular home.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell is back to defend the title he won last year, following a sudden-death play-off with American John Catlin, as is Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand, winner of the inaugural event in 2022.

It will be the one and only stop by the Asian Tour on the African continent this season and promises to be another magical week in Morocco’s capital city Rabat. The Asian Development Tour has just spent two weeks in Marrakech, for the first time, so the momentum has been building ahead of this exciting week.