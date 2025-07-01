JDT and PSG forge partnership to boost football development

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club and French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) are set to collaborate on various aspects of football development.

A post on the official Facebook page of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, said the JDT owner recently met with a PSG delegation led by Daniel Markham, Chief of Staff to PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The post revealed that an agreement in principle was reached, with discussions covering a multi-club partnership with other football clubs owned by Qatar Sports Investments, which included the development of grassroots football, infrastructure, branding and the sharing of expertise & technology.

“HRH Tunku Ismail has also been invited by Nasser Al-Khelaifi to Paris to visit the new PSG training centre and attend PSG matches at the Parc des Princes,” the post added.