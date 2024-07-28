JDT announces Park Jun Heong as club’s newest import

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) announced Park Jun Heong as the club’s newest import player.

The Johor Southern Tigers announced the addition on its Facebook page, introducing the South Korean player who previously represented the Thai League club Ratchaburi FC.

The 31-year-old has experience playing in the Portuguese League as well as Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Kitchee in Hong Kong.

His addition is expected to further strengthen the Super League squad and provide a spark to the sport at the national level.

Previously, there were rumours that JDT was planning to import several foreign players, including Jun Heong, to further strengthen the renowned national club.