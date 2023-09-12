JDT beat Terengganu FC 3-1 to be crowned Malaysia Cup champion and accomplish a double treble

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champion Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) lived up to expectations by winning the Malaysia Cup for the fourth time after beating Terengganu FC 3-1 enroute to a double treble at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, yesterday’s night.

Mohamad Feroz Baharudin and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi scored in the second half to clinch the title after the first half had ended in a 1-1 draw when Terengganu FC striker Ivan Mamut had cancelled out Bergson Da Silva’s opening goal for JDT.

JDT, having won the Super League title and FA Cup before heading into the Malaysia Cup final, accomplished yet another treble to emulate the success of last season but this season was extra special since JDT had also won the Charity Shield after beating Terengganu 2-0 to kick off the season.

In the final watched by 80,550, JDT roared into action and kept the Terengganu squad under pressure right from the start and the pressure paid off early when JDT were awarded a penalty in the 6th minute which was converted by Da Silva.

Terengganu had also equalised from the spot when JDT skipper Jordi Amat brought down Mamut inside the box and referee Logeswaran pointed to the spot in the 21st minute and Mamut got up and scored from the spot.

The start of the second half saw substitute Muhamad Feroz head in a corner from Heberty Fernandes in the 73rd minute while any hopes of a fight back by Terengganu was dashed when Logeswaran pointed to the spot yet again and Arif Aiman stepped to ensure a convincing victory.

The loss saw Terengganu fail to end a 22-year wait to win their second Malaysia Cup title after having won the title in 2001.

For the record, Kedah is the only other team to have achieved a ‘double treble’ by winning the Super League, FA Cup and Malaysia Cup in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons.–Bernama