JDT suffer 1-2 defeat to Buriram in AFC Champions League opener

JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM began their 2025/2026 AFC Champions League Elite campaign with an unlucky 1-2 defeat to Thailand’s Buriram United.

The Southern Tigers saw an early goal disallowed by VAR for handball within the opening 24 seconds of the match.

Buriram United also had a goal chalked off by VAR for offside in the eighth minute of the contest.

JDT finally broke the deadlock through Antonio Glauder’s 28th-minute strike from a Jon Irrazabal corner kick.

Suphanat Mueanta brought the home side level just five minutes after the second-half restart.

Robert Zulj completed the comeback for Buriram United with a decisive 54th-minute winner.

Johor Darul Ta’zim nearly equalised late through Joao Figueiredo, but his header was saved by goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

The Thunder Castle held on for a valuable three points in their Group D opener.

This defeat marks a disappointing start to JDT’s campaign in the newly restructured continental competition. - Bernama