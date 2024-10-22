JDT suffer first defeat, 1-3 against Gwangju

JOHOR Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) undefeated record in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) ended when they lost 3-1 to South Korean side Gwangju today.

In the match held at Yongin Mireu Stadium, Gwangju started strong, drawing first blood in the third minute through winger Jasir Asani, who finished off a pass from his teammate to beat JDT goalkeeper Andoni Zubiaurre.

Jasir further punished JDT just three minutes later by cleverly stealing the ball from defender Feroz Baharudin, gifting his team their second goal.

However, Feroz made amends when he headed in a corner from Juan Muniz in the 27th minute.

In the second half, JDT managed to breach Gwangju’s goal, but Oscar Aribas’ 53rd-minute strike was disallowed as his teammate, Jorge Obregon, was offside when delivering the pass to the Spanish-born player.

Jasir again proved to be a thorn to JDT, providing the assist for Heo Yool’s header which deflected off JDT’s Park Jun-heong into the net in the final minute for Gwangju’s third goal.

The result sees Gwangju sitting at the top of the group with nine points from three matches.

JDT are lying in third place with four points from three matches, but their position is expected to change after several games taking place tonight and tomorrow.

The Southern Tigers will next host South Korean side Ulsan HD at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru, for their fourth ACLE match on Nov 5.