GOH Jin Wei’s campaign at the Malaysian Open came to an early end as the independent women’s singles shuttler suffered a straight-set defeat to India’s Malvika Bansod.

The match, held at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today, saw the world No. 42 falling 15-21, 16-21 to world No. 31 Malvika in the first round.

Her struggles extended beyond the court as she experienced a stomach cramp after the match, requiring medical attention.

Last year, she advanced past the first round but was halted in the second round by South Korea’s world No. 1, An Se-young.