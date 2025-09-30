Johor rugby squad targets Piala Agong 2025 redemption after 2024 final loss

THE Johor rugby squad is determined to make the 2025 Piala Agong Championship their stage for redemption after falling short against the Royal Malaysia Police in last year’s final.

Johor Rugby Union president Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman stated the state has a proud tournament history with two titles in 2013 and 2017 plus two additional final appearances.

“We also reached the finals in 2016 and 2024 and hope to lift the trophy again in this edition,“ he said at the Johor Rugby Carnival 2025 press conference.

Mohd Noorazam explained they have made thorough preparations with a squad largely comprising Johor-born players from the state development programme.

The team is further strengthened by import and naturalised players to boost their championship chances.

Johor completed the group stage campaign with a perfect winning record before taking a two-week break ahead of the knockout rounds.

“Right now we do not know who our opponents will be in the next stage,“ Mohd Noorazam added.

He emphasised that Johor’s main focus remains on improving weaknesses and consistently raising performance levels.

“What matters most is that we progress consistently towards the objective of lifting the Piala Agong,“ he stated.

Johor further strengthened their reputation as a rugby powerhouse by finishing Group B with a flawless record this season.

Four wins from four matches secured them the top spot in the group while maintaining their unbeaten run.

The 2025 Piala Agong final is scheduled to take place on October 26 at UM Arena in Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama