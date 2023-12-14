JWC: Lucieer’s strike enough for the Dutch to see off defending champs Argentina

KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Argentina’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dashed after losing 1-0 to the Netherlands in the 5th-8th classification match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup (JWC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil here today.

The Netherlands, the world number four, have Dylan Lucieer to thank for his 36th-minute goal and the win also allowed them to avenge their 2-1 loss to Argentina in the quarter-finals of the previous edition.

In the 5th-6th playoff on Saturday (Dec 16), the Dutch will take on Australia, who edged Pakistan 7-5 in the other 5th-8th classification match today.

Argentina, who won all three group stage matches without conceding a goal, will take on the 1979 edition winners Pakistan in the 7th-8th playoff.

Dutch head coach Jesse Mahieu was far from pleased with his team’s performance despite the win over Argentina.

“I asked them to show character and mentality today for their development later on in their careers. But we were a bit ‘unDutch-like’, we didn’t create enough (chances), and I didn’t see enough combinations but, sometimes, you have to win ugly and I think we did that.

“As for penalty corners, I think somehow on this pitch we have problems with the pushout and the stops. Maybe, their confidence dropped a little bit...,” he told reporters after the match.

Meanwhile, Cambell Geddes scored a hattrick of penalty corner goals in the 29th, 37th and 40th minutes to steer Australia to victory over Pakistan.

Nathan Czinner (3rd, 41st) and Brodee Foster (32nd, 46th) chipped in with a brace each to help Australia beat Pakistan for the second time this year after the 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) in October.

Pakistan, under the guidance of former national senior team head coach Roelant Oltmans, netted through Abdul Qayyum Khan (14th, 57th), Umar Mustafa (34th), Ahtisham Aslam (48th) and Muhammad Sufyan Khan (60th).

“I thought it was okay earlier but Pakistan are a good and skilful team and it is very difficult to contain them.

“Next game against the Netherlands... they’re a good team too. So, I am really looking forward to the challenge of playing play against another European team. That’s a nice challenge for us, we had some good matches against them in Europe in June and I think we’ve improved since then,” said Australian head coach Jay Stacy. -Bernama