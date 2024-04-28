Kane says ‘it’s possible’ he’ll break Bundesliga season goals record

Munich: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who scored both goals in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, said it’s “possible” he will break the Bundesliga single season goalscoring record.

Playing his first season in Germany, Kane has 35 goals in the league from 31 games -- six shy of equalling Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41 from the 2020/21 season.

“It’s possible, but obviously I have to get a move on,“ said Kane who has three games left to set a new record.

“I’ve got to maybe score a few goals next week. It’s there, it’s in touching distance.

“It depends on the last few games of course. But it was nice to add to it today and score a couple of goals to help the team.”

Kane took advantage of a great run from midfielder Konrad Laimer to give Bayern the lead after nine minutes and then added a second-half penalty.

Kane’s brace against Frankfurt means he has scored against 16 of the 17 other Bundesliga teams this campaign, only missing out against Freiburg.

The 30-year-old forward now has 42 goals so far this campaign in all competitions, which is his best ever mark in a single season.

Next up is Tuesday’s home leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

“Hopefully I can take that confidence into Tuesday’s game,“ he added.

“It will be a very difficult match, we will have to reproduce the performance against Arsenal (in the quarter-finals) -- and even improve it.

“Real are a great team, the club has a great history in this competition.”

The match will be the first time Kane has played in the Champions League semi-finals.

He missed the semis through injury but returned for the final in the 2018-19 season, when Tottenham lost the showpiece match 2-0 to Liverpool.