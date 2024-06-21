Karateka Shahmalarani eyes golden double at ASEAN Varsity Games

PUTRAJAYA: National karateka C. Shahmalarani is all fired up to not only retain her individual title but also strike gold in the team event of the 2024 ASEAN University Games (AUG).

The 25-year-old athlete, however, acknowledged that she will face tough competition as many experienced athletes expected to participate in the 2025 Thailand SEA Games will also join the biennial event to test their strength.

“Of course, there is pressure when you are the defending champion and have performed well in previous international tournaments. Many eyes are on me and it’s a big challenge for me.

“Also, I heard many SEA Games athletes will be joining the AUG in preparation for the SEA Games. For me, I will just play my game and hope to get two golds in the individual and team events,” she told reporters recently.

Shahmalarani, who is ranked 18th in the world, believes that host athletes will have an advantage in securing a podium spot as they are familiar with the conditions of the arena and environment.

The national karate squad brought home six gold, seven silver and four bronze medals from the 2022 AUG held in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

The golds were contributed by Shahmalarani in the women’s kumite under 50 kilogrammes (kg) category, P. Madhuri (women’s kumite under 55kg), Siti Nur Azwani Nor Azli (women’s kumite under 61kg), Sureeya Sankar Hari Sankar (men’s kumite under 67kg), A. Denisroy (men’s kumite over 84kg) and men’s kata team.

The 2024 AUG will be held in Surabaya and Malang, Indonesia from June 25 to July 6.