PERAK Amateur Athletics Association president Datuk Karim Ibrahim has returned to helm Malaysia Athletics (MA) for the 2025–2029 term after winning the national body’s election at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

Karim, who previously served as MA president from 2014 to 2019, garnered 25 votes to defeat Negeri Sembilan Athletics Association president Datuk Mark William Ling, who secured 14 votes.

“I am grateful for the trust to once again lead Malaysia Athletics for the 2025 to 2029 term.

“I also sincerely hope all negative remarks made during the campaign can be put aside, and that we unite for the future of athletics,” he said when met after the MA leadership election at Wisma OCM today.

Earlier, outgoing president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim made a surprise announcement by withdrawing from the race just before the election.

Meanwhile, the post of MA deputy president was won by Terengganu Amateur Athletics Association president Datuk Wan Hisham Wan Salleh, who secured 22 votes, defeating fellow contenders Mohamat Hassan (9 votes) and Sallehuddin Satar (5 votes).

For the vice-president posts, Prof Dr Mohamed Rusli Abdullah, Datuk R. Annamalai and Padmanathan Nagappan were elected after securing 29, 24 and 22 votes respectively, beating four other contenders.

The women’s vice-president seat went to Josephine Kang, who won unopposed as the sole female candidate.