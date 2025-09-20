KBS allocates RM500,000 for Negeri Sembilan Aquatic Centre scoreboard

THE Youth and Sports Ministry has allocated 500,000 ringgit for upgrading the scoreboard at the Negeri Sembilan Aquatic Centre in Paroi.

Minister Hannah Yeoh stated that the project began on January 20 and was fully completed on July 29 as a MADANI government initiative.

She explained that the new facility provides athletes with clearer and more accurate information on their progress and achievements during competitions.

“This new facility also serves as a motivational boost for swimmers to train harder, particularly athletes here and in the surrounding areas, while supporting grassroots-to-professional sports talent development.”

The upgrade reflects the ministry’s continuous commitment to strengthening the national sports ecosystem according to Yeoh.

She made these remarks during a press conference following the upgrading project handover ceremony in Paroi.

Yeoh also announced the national-level OKU Sports League 2025 participants engagement programme at the Negeri Sembilan Youth and Sports Complex.

She described the OKU Sports League as a new ministry initiative through the National Youth and Sports Department to promote sports among the disabled community.

The main goal of the programme is to empower the OKU community through active sports participation while promoting an inclusive and healthy lifestyle.

This initiative supports the National Sports Vision 2030 according to the minister.

“The organisation of the OKU Sports League aligns with the MADANI Malaysia Framework’s emphasis on the core values of Wellbeing and Compassion, as well as the ‘No One Left Behind’ spirit which focuses on equality and inclusivity in the sports ecosystem.”

The league also serves as a platform to discover new talents for higher-level competitions including Para SUKMA and the Paralympics.

Yeoh reported an encouraging response with 1,097 participants at the national level and 15 state-level series involving 5,448 participants.

The total number of participants this year reached 6,545 across all events.

The OKU Sports League has no maximum age limit starting from 15 years old and includes athletes with various disabilities. – Bernama