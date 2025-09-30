KBS awaits FIFA appeal outcome on FAM sanctions, seeks to prevent recurrence

THE Youth and Sports Ministry is awaiting the outcome of the Football Association of Malaysia’s appeal to FIFA over the imposed sanctions before issuing any official statement.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh stated that FAM possesses the capacity and legal expertise to manage the appeal process effectively.

She emphasised that all enquiries regarding the case should be directed to FAM as they hold the latest updates on their appeal status.

“I will only make an official statement after FIFA’s decision on the appeal,“ she told reporters after officiating the Roundtable Discussion on Strengthening Sexual and Reproductive Health Education.

Yeoh expressed her intention to ensure any mistakes are rectified to prevent future recurrences once the appeal outcome is known.

She confirmed that KBS currently sees no need to provide additional assistance to FAM for the appeal process given the association’s existing resources.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee sanctioned FAM and seven heritage players last Friday for breaching Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code concerning document falsification.

The world governing body stated that FAM submitted falsified documents to certify player eligibility for the Asian Cup qualifiers against Vietnam on June 10.

The sanctioned heritage players include Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

FAM received a fine of 350,000 Swiss francs, approximately 1.8 million ringgit, for the violation.

Each player was fined 2,000 Swiss francs, about 10,560 ringgit, and suspended for 12 months from all football-related activities.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman previously acknowledged a technical error in document submission by administrative staff.

Noor Azman stressed that FAM takes the matter seriously and confirmed the players involved are legitimate Malaysian citizens.

He indicated FAM is awaiting FIFA’s full written judgment before filing a formal appeal through proper legal channels.

The Roundtable Discussion organised by the Malaysian Institute for Youth Research attracted 222 youth participants.

Yeoh highlighted that KBS promotes the key message of abstinence while providing guidance for youth who have engaged in premarital sex.

She mentioned various awareness programmes including anti-drug and anti-pornography campaigns conducted in collaboration with multiple ministries. – Bernama