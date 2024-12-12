THE Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will draft a dress code of ethics for athletes regarding the use of the Jalur Gemilang on their competition attire.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the introduction of the code of ethics was a follow-up to issues involving the use of the Jalur Gemilang (national flag), most recently involving the attire of national badminton men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia.

“So far we don’t have a code or order that we can use regarding the issue. I will ask the National Sports Council (NSC) to see what we can do to ensure this (gaffe) does not recur,“ she said after officiating the International Safe Sports Symposium here today.

Earlier, Zii Jia was draped in controversy when he was seen wearing a jersey with the Malaysian flag stitched upside down during the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals yesterday.

Following the blunder, the shuttler’s jersey sponsor, Victor, issued a statement of apology and said it would investigate the embarrassing error to avoid a recurrence.

In the meantime, Hannah also urged every athlete and their team managers to always be discerning on attires.

According to her, issues involving the use of the Jalur Gemilang should not happen since it is the country’s image that should be upheld.

“I want to ask all the athletes and also the managers of each team, including those who move on their own (independent/professional) or the national team, to always check their jersey that all is in order before they go out to the court.

“This is because when they perform on the court, it will be broadcast to domestic and foreign viewers,“ said Hannah who received an apology from Victor.

In other developments, she said the ministry will strengthen the Safe Sport Code next year.

“KBS will ensure that we have more legal officers who can advise (sports) committees as a precaution to safeguard the procedures accordingly,“ she said.