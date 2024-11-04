KDA FC planning to clarify issues next week

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman FC’s (KDA FC) management plans to clarify various concerns regarding the recent challenges encountered by the club, next week, said its majority owner, Tan Sri Dr. Mohd Daud Bakar.

“We’ll wait until early next week... it is under consideration (to hold a press conference),“ he said briefly when contacted by Bernama via WhatsApp today.

He was asked to comment on Tuesday’s media reports stating that the Malaysian Football League (MFL) did not rule out the possibility of only 12 teams participating in this season’s Super League competition.

According to the report, the status of Kedah KDA FC remains uncertain as the club has yet to resolve salary arrears issues from the previous season.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post by KDA FC yesterday, announced that on April 9 the club was informed by the International Football Federation (FIFA), that the March 4 player transfer ban imposed on them had been lifted, which means the club can now register new players for the 2024/2025 season.

Previously, the media reported that KDA FC could not register new players for this season’s Malaysian League until FIFA lifted the transfer sanctions related to claims made by its former foreign players during the 2020 and 2021 seasons regarding outstanding income tax records for those years.