Kimmich double fires Germany top with 4-0 win over Luxembourg

JOSHUA KIMMICH scored two goals to lead Germany to a convincing 4-0 home victory against Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

The visitors were reduced to ten men during the first half, helping Germany secure top position in a very tight Group A.

Germany had been playing catch-up after suffering a surprising 2-0 away loss to Slovakia in their opening match.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team then revived their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland before this latest win.

This result, combined with Slovakia’s 2-0 defeat in Northern Ireland, placed Germany first on goal difference.

Northern Ireland now sit second while Slovakia dropped to third, with all three teams tied on six points.

Luxembourg remain at the bottom of the group without having earned a single point.

The group winner qualifies directly for the World Cup, with the runner-up advancing to the playoffs.

Germany have already secured a playoff spot due to their strong Nations League ranking.

The hosts dominated from the outset and created numerous early chances.

Nick Woltemade thought he had scored his first international goal by deflecting Serge Gnabry’s shot.

His effort was disallowed, however, after the referee ruled it was handled.

David Raum broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with a beautifully curled free kick.

He scored his first goal for Germany by sending the ball around the wall and past goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

Luxembourg’s Dirk Carlson received a red card for a handball offence inside his own penalty area.

Kimmich calmly converted the resulting penalty kick in the 21st minute to double Germany’s lead.

Despite their one-man advantage, Germany could not add to their tally before half-time.

The hosts quickly rectified that situation after the restart of play.

Karim Adeyemi played a superb through pass to send Serge Gnabry racing into the box.

Gnabry smashed his shot past Moris just three minutes into the second half.

Germany scored again only two minutes later from a corner kick situation.

Luxembourg failed to clear the ball from inside their own six-yard box following the set-piece.

Kimmich reacted quickest to pounce on the loose ball and score from close range.

The last meeting between these teams ended in a 7-0 victory for Germany back in 2006.

Current Luxembourg manager Jeff Strasser was playing for his national team in that heavy defeat.

He likely feared a similar scoreline but his team defended resolutely under constant pressure.

Germany will next travel to face Northern Ireland on Monday.

Slovakia will host Luxembourg in the other Group A fixture on the same day. – Reuters