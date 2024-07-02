Klinsmann has no plans to resign after semi final defeat to Jordan

AL RAYYAN: South Korean head coach Jurgen Klinsmann has no intention of resigning after the Taegeuk Warriors were eliminated in the semi finals of the 2023 Asian Cup following a 0-2 defeat to Jordan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, here tonight (midnight Malaysia time).

The defeat ended South Korea’s dream of ending their 64-year wait to win the third title.

When asked if he would take responsibility by resigning, Klinsmann, who is a 1990 World Cup winner with Germany, said that was not in his plans.

“I’m not planning to do anything (resign), I want to go back and analyse our games throughout the tournament, I want to talk to the federation (Korean Football Association) about what’s good and what’s not good.

“I think there is a lot of positivity in this team which is still developing ahead of the 2026 World Cup. We will go through a tough qualifying campaign and there is a lot to do from now on,“ the 59-year-old German told a post-match press conference here.

At the same time, Klinsmann was frustrated and angry with his side’s subpar performance, seeing them fail to produce a single attempt just behind possession.

“I’m disappointed and angry that we worked so hard to get to this point, but Jordan deserved to win and go to the final, they were more aggressive than us, of course when you concede a goal you tend to make mistakes in looking for the equaliser,“ he said.

Commenting further, he said Jordan has a chance to emerge champion because of their players’ strength, confidence and quality.

In tonight’s match, Jordan’s two goals came in the second half with Yazan Al-Naimat putting the team in front before Mousa Al-Tamari’s goal completed a glorious night for The Chivalrous led by Hussein Ammouta.

The victory allowed Jordan, who was playing at the semi final stage for the first time, to create another history by qualifying for the final.

Awaiting Jordan in the final this Saturday either defending champions Qatar or three-time champions Iran who will lock horns in another semi final at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha tomorrow. - Bernama