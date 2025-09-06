Kupcho finishes strong to claim fourth LPGA title

AMERICAN Jennifer Kupcho ended a title drought of close to three years by winning the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel.

Kupcho sank an eight-foot birdie putt in rainy weather at the par-71 Bay Course for a closing 66 and a 54-hole total of 15-under-par 198 (68-64-66), edging Korean Ilhee Lee (63-68-68) by one shot.

Another Korean, Sei Young Kim, took third place on 12-under-par 201 (68-68-65), a shot clear of Japan’s Ayaka Furue (66-66-70).

It was an impressive finish from Kupcho in the wet conditions, as the 28-year-old birdied three of the last five holes to pick up her fourth LPGA title. Kupcho won three times in 2022 including a Major at the Chevron Championship, but has struggled to close the deal in recent years.

“It just feels amazing. I struggled a lot early in the year and had a lot of tough weeks, a lot of hard conversations, and it feels good,” said Kupcho, who pocketed US$262,500 from the US$1.75 million total purse.

“I really just wasn’t thinking about anything else. In my mind I had set on 14-under, so I was just trying to get to that number – obviously, I did a little better. I kind of stayed in my zone the whole time,” she added.

Lee was the sole leader 36-hole leader and had co-led the first round after an opening 63. Two early final round bogeys from the 36-year-old Korean dropped her off the pace, but she came back strongly with five birdies on the back nine to claim sole second place.

Joining the LPGA Tour in 2010, Lee won the 2013 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic for her sole LPGA victory. Struggling with a chronic shoulder injury since 2019, Lee has made limited tour starts over the last seven years as she finished her college degree and worked for a short spell.

“I worked for Financial Forum for 100 days and then got out. Then I realized, ‘Oh, I’m good at golf,’ so I started teaching a little bit, not full time, but I loved it. Since then, I was teaching a little bit and playing at the same time, and rehabbing, more treatment on my shoulder, back and ankle,” said Lee, who got into the field as a past tournament winner.

Among the players who missed the 36-hole cut of two-under-par were Malaysia’s Kelly Tan (70, 75) and defending champion Linnea Strom of Sweden (72, 75).

The next stop for the LPGA Tour is this week’s Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan. This will be followed by the third Major of the 2025 season, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Texas.