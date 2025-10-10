Kylian Mbappe credits Madrid lifestyle for mental and physical reset

REAL MADRID forward Kylian Mbappe has credited his adaptation to life in Madrid for helping him recover both mentally and physically.

The 26-year-old France captain has scored 14 goals in just 10 appearances across all competitions this season.

This strong start follows his impressive debut campaign where he netted 44 goals, although Real Madrid did not secure a major trophy.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in June 2024 after seven years with Paris Saint-Germain.

He departed PSG as their all-time leading scorer with 256 goals and winner of six Ligue 1 titles and four French Cups.

“No career is linear. There can be difficult years, when you have to endure a bit more hardship,“ Mbappe told reporters ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

“But in life, I think I’ve adapted well to Madrid. It’s true that I’m a bit more relaxed. This isn’t an attack on France, but it’s true that I’m more relaxed in Madrid. The lifestyle is different, it’s less hectic than in Paris.”

“But I think that’s part of the evolution of a man and a player.”

“I’ve managed to get myself back on track, to get my head and my legs back in the right place. But it’s only the start of the season. It’s only October, there’s still a lot to play for and there will be a lot to show.”

France currently top Group D in their World Cup qualifiers with six points from two matches.

Mbappe now has the opportunity to surpass Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time top scorer.

Giroud retired from international football after the 2024 European Championship holding the record with 57 goals.

Mbappe sits just five goals away from breaking this significant national team record. – Reuters