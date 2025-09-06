Lando Norris fastest in final Italian GP practice at Monza

LANDO NORRIS set the fastest time in Saturday’s final practice session for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The McLaren driver posted a time of one minute and 19.331 seconds to lead the field ahead of qualifying.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc delighted home fans by finishing just 0.021 seconds behind Norris in second place.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was third fastest, 0.165 seconds behind his McLaren teammate Norris.

Piastri currently holds a 34-point advantage over Norris in the drivers’ championship standings.

The Australian’s lead was extended after Norris suffered a mechanical failure in the final laps of last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Both McLaren drivers set their fastest times shortly after switching to soft tyres on the dry Monza circuit.

Reigning champion Max Verstappen finished fourth, 0.167 seconds behind pace-setter Norris.

Lewis Hamilton endured another difficult session, finishing 0.267 seconds off the pace in his Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion has yet to win a race or secure a podium finish for Ferrari this season.

Hamilton will serve a five-place grid penalty after failing to slow for yellow flags during the Dutch Grand Prix.

Perfect weather conditions with glorious sunshine and pleasant temperatures are forecast for qualifying.

The qualifying session begins at 1600 local time (1400 GMT) at the historic Monza circuit. – AFP