Liek Hou shines again, retains two golds in Spain

NATIONAL para badminton champion Cheah Liek Hou continued to prove that age is just a number when he retained two gold medals at the 2025 Spain Para International Level 1 Championship in Toledo, which concluded yesterday.

Liek Hou, who turned 37 on March 8, secured his first victory after defeating Taiwan’s Fang Jen-Yu 18-21, 21-17, 21-11 in the SU5 men’s singles (physical impairment) final.

The two-time Paralympic gold medallist maintained his winning momentum by clinching another gold in the SU5 men’s doubles, partnering Muhammad Fareez Anuar to overcome Taiwan’s Jen Yu-Pu Gui Yu 21-13, 21-18.

Liek Hou said his successful defence of the two titles was the sweetest birthday gift for himself.

“Although my preparation for this tournament was very short, I managed to overcome the pressure and injuries I have been dealing with recently. I am grateful to my new sponsors and those who continue to support me.

“To my loyal supporters, thank you for your unwavering encouragement throughout the tournament and my journey. I will continue to give my best for all of you and my beloved country, Malaysia,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

The national contingent secured another gold medal through wheelchair badminton pair Muhammad Ikhwan Ramli and Noor Azwan Noorlan in the WH1-WH2 men’s doubles category.

Muhammad Ikhwan also won silver in the men’s WH1 singles event.

Additionally, Muhammad Fareez and Mhd Amin Burhanuddin each won bronze in the SU5 men’s singles and SL4 men’s singles (physical impairment) events, respectively.