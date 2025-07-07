CRUZ Hewitt, son of 2002 Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt, followed in his father's footsteps with victory on his debut at the All England Club on Sunday.

With Hewitt Sr watching on from the stands, the 16-year-old rolled over Russia's Savva Rybkin 6-1 6-2 in the first round of the boys' competition.

Cruz, who sported a back-to-front cap that was his father's trademark style, made the second round of the juniors competition at the Australian Open earlier this year after losing in the first round of qualifying for the men's event.

He will next face Finnish 11th seed Oskari Paldanius next.

Lleyton, who also won the 2001 US Open during his decorated career, remains the last Australian man to win a Grand Slam singles title.