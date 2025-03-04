LONDON: Arne Slot says Liverpool are unconcerned by how soon they can win the Premier League title after going 12 points clear again with victory in Wednesday's Merseyside derby.

A day after second-placed Arsenal cut the gap to nine points by beating Fulham 2-1 at home, Liverpool responded by defeating Everton 1-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool next face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Slot, in his first season as Liverpool manager since succeeding Jurgen Klopp, was asked Thursday how close he felt to clinching the title.

“We are not working on theories about how many points this is, this, this,“ said Slot.

“We are taking the challenge of Fulham on for Sunday, where we have to be at our best again, like yesterday, to get a result.

“We’ve played 30 games now. Maybe there were three or four where the score was so clear that in the last 20 minutes it wasn’t a problem anymore. Almost all of our other games have been really tight.

“That probably tells you as well how big of an accomplishment it is that we are 12 points clear at the moment and doing so well.”

Arsenal play Everton at Goodison Park in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

“We have more than enough rest for the Sunday game, so it’s not a problem for us,“ added Slot.

“But I do feel for Everton, that they play on a Wednesday night and have to have the early kick-off on Saturday.

“The good thing is they play at home and I know how much their fans can influence the game.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed the Everton game due to concussion, and right-back Conor Bradley are being assessed ahead of Sunday's fixture. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez remain sidelined.

“With Ali (Alisson), it’s simple,“ said Slot. “It’s a concussion and you have to tick all the boxes. The moment he does, he will be in goal. The moment he doesn’t, we are following the protocol.”