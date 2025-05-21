FORMER Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) President Tan Sri Annuar Musa has expressed confidence that the Malaysian League (M-League) will not collapse.

In a Facebook post, Annuar urged all parties to unite and continue striving for the future of national football.

He also hinted that Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC would remain in the Super League next season, while stressing the importance of learning from past shortcomings.

“Will the league die? InsyaAllah, no. We must make every effort. Let us not point fingers. Everyone has contributed. Kelantan will compete in the Super League, InsyaAllah. we will manage things our way and learn from past weaknesses.

“What is certain is that many surprises await... InsyaAllah, we will no longer allow the Kelantan team to be an easy target. One condition: unity and willingness to serve – for the sport, for Kelantan, and for the nation’s football,” he said in the post.

Yesterday, local media reported that KDN FC had confirmed the club was ready to collaborate with Annuar Musa, who is also a prominent figure in Kelantan’s football development, in efforts to revive the glory days of the nation’s number one sport.

On Sunday, former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar reportedly warned that the M-League is now on the brink of crisis and risks collapse if immediate action is not taken, following the increasing number of teams facing financial difficulties.

The official number of teams competing in the 2025/2026 Super League remains uncertain as the document review process for the National Licence application for next season is still ongoing, while media reports suggest several teams are expected to withdraw.

For the record, KDN FC finished last in last season’s Super League, collecting only seven points from 24 matches.