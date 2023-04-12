M’sia Cup Final: T’ganu can cause upset but focus is key, says Association President

KUALA NERUS: Despite being no stranger to Malaysia Cup finals, Terengganu FC (TFC) is aware that any hope of an upset against their opponents in Friday’s final, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), will require full focus and composure.

Terengganu Football Association president Hishamuddin Abd Karim said the Turtles squad were clearly the underdogs against the current giants of Malaysian football, JDT, who will be gunning for Kedah’s record of a ‘double treble’.

Kedah achieved this in the 2006-07 and 2007-08 seasons by winning the league, Malaysia Cup and FA Cup for two straight seasons.

“We all are aware that JDT is a complete team with quality in every single department, and they have the temperament as well in big occasions like this.

“However, if we are strong mentally and can stay focused throughout the match, we have a chance of dethroning them,” he told reporters at the Sultan Mahmud International Airport here after welcoming home racing child prodigy Qabil Irfan Azlan who won the overall title of the 2023 FIM MiniGP World Series Championship in Valencia, Spain on Nov 23.

The last time the Turtles squad made it to the final stage of the Malaysia Cup was in 2018 under the guidance of coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim, in which they lost to Perak FC in a penalty shootout. –Bernama