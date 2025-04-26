GEORGE TOWN: Tonight’s Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Sri Pahang FC is expected to proceed smoothly and peacefully.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said all preparations, including in terms of safety and facility, have been completed to ensure the smooth running of the prestigious Cup final at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“The National Stadium in Bukit Jalil is ready to receive the fans, we have also had very good cooperation from the police and I have confidence in the supporters from Johor and Pahang... that everything will run smoothly tonight,” she said after the launch of the inaugural Penang Rowing Beach Sprint Coastal Championships 2025 at the Penang Chinese Swimming Club in Tanjung Bungah, near here, today.

JDT and Sri Pahang last met in the Malaysia Cup final in the 2014 edition, which saw the Elephants emerging triumphant after winning 5-3 on penalties after both teams were tied 2-2.

In this season’s Super League, JDT, also known as the Southern Tigers, notched two wins over Sri Pahang - 3-0 and 3-1.

JDT are hoping to make history by becoming the first team to clinch a triple treble, having won the Super League and the FA Cup this year.