Malaysia Cup: Negeri Sembilan to meet Terengganu in quarterfinals

NEGERI Sembilan FC advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup by beating PDRM FC with a 4-2 aggregate after they carved out a 3-0 win in the second leg of the round-of-16 match yesterday.

Playing in Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, Negeri Sembilan showed renewed vigour after losing 1-2 to PDRM FC in the first leg of the match more than a fortnight ago.

Both teams started cautiously, only for Negeri Sembilan to cancel out the one-goal advantage with an own goal by PDRM defender Ezrul Ashraf in the eighth minute.

In the second half, Negeri Sembilan went on the offense, scoring twice, first with a blistering shot by Hadin Azman in the 53rd minute, and then a brilliant move by A Selvan that ended in the third goal in the 81st minute.

Negeri Sembilan was not the only team who qualified for the quarterfinals tonight, as Terengganu FC booked their spot as well by beating Melaka FC 4-1 on aggregate after both teams fought to a goalless draw at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus.