KUALA LUMPUR: The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place on July 26, and we’re stoked to witness how proud our local athletes will make us.

However, it appears that Malaysia will not be competing in many competitions.

According to BFM News, Malaysia may send one of its smallest teams to the 2024 Paris Olympics since many of its athletes could not qualify.

So far, just five athletes appear to have qualified:

Ariana Nur Dania Zairi (Recurve Archer)

Nur Aisyah Md Zubir (a road cyclist)

Bertrand Rhodict Lises (Diver)

Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif (Sailor)

Jonathan Wong (Shooter)

This is striking contrast to the 30 Malaysian athletes that represented our nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.