Malaysia Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik bow out as local challenge comes to an end

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s title drought in the home Open continues.

For the second year running, no local shuttler will be in the semi-finals of the Malaysia Open after the nation’s remaining hope, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, were sent packing 16-21, 21-18, 21-13 by world champions Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in the men’s doubles quarter-finals here tonight.

The last Malaysian to win the World Tour Super 1000 title was Datuk Lee Chong Wei, who won his record 12th men’s singles crown in the 2018 edition.

In tonight’s quarter-final clash at the almost-packed Axiata Arena, Aaron-Wooi Yik gave the home crowd a huge lift by taking the first game 21-16 but the world number three failed to keep the momentum going to allow the South Koreans to nick the second game and force a decider.

Despite giving a good fight in the early stages, Aaron-Wooi Yik ran out of steam as Min Hyuk-Seung Jae romped home with aplomb to seal their place in the semi-finals.

The best Malaysian achievement since Chong Wei’s 2018 triumph was the semi-final appearances of men’s doubles pairs Aaron-Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the 2022 edition.

Meanwhile, earlier today, men’s doubles professional pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi suffered their third successive quarter-final exit after going down 15-21, 9-21 to Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan.

In a post-match interview, Aaron acknowledged that their eagerness to win led to their downfall.

“I feel that we started well today but, in the second game, we were overexcited about wanting to win and lost our focus,” he told reporters at the mixed zone.

Looking ahead, Aaron hopes to find consistency in the upcoming tournaments as they continue to gear up for their primary objective - the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris from July 26-Aug 11.

In tomorrow’s semi-finals, the sixth-seeded Min Hyuk-Seung Jae will face second seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty after the India pair demolished China’s He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu 21-11, 21-8 in the other quarter-final clash.

Meanwhile, reigning men’s singles champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark fought back from a game down to dispose of Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long 16-21, 21-18, 21-9 to check into the last four.

World number one Axelsen described his win today as being slightly better than his 21-17, 20-22, 21-17 second-round victory over Lee Cheuk Yiu, also of Hong Kong, yesterday.

The Dane also heaped praise on Angus for showing great tenacity in the 61-minute slugfest today.

Axelsen will face seventh seed Shi Yu Qi in the last four after the China shuttler downed compatriot Lu Guang Zu 8-21, 21-11, 21-10 in the quarter-finals.-Bernama