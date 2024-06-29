Malaysia out of 2024 ASEAN U-16 football championship

KUALA LUMPUR: The hopes of the Under-16 (U-16) football squad to make it to the semifinals of the 2024 ASEAN Under-16 (U-16) Football Championship when they lost 1-3 to Thailand in their last Group C match in Manahan Stadium Surakarta, Indonesia today.

Malaysia had only themselves to blame after they failed to stop Izzuddin Afif’s opening goal in the fourth minute, and for conceding two penalties in the space of two minutes in the second half, with Jompoon Homboonma converting the first in the 74th minute and Siwakorn Ponsan in the 76th.

The disappointing finish means that Javier Jorda Ribera’s boys finish third in Group C with three points, and are eliminated as only the three group champions and the best runner-up qualify for the semifinals.

Group C was won by Australia thanks to a better goal difference after they were tied with Thailand with seven points, while Timor Leste finished at the bottom without a single point.

Malaysia beat Timor Leste 5-0 on June 23, but lost to Australia 0-2 last Wednesday.

The last time Malaysia made it to the semifinals was in 2019, where they emerged champions after beating Thailand 2-1.