Malaysia targets gold in every event at WorldSkills Asia 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has set an ambitious target to win gold medals in every event it enters at the WorldSkills Asia Chinese Taipei 2025 this November.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced this goal following the nation’s overall victory at the WorldSkills ASEAN Manila 2025 in the Philippines.

“The exact number of events will be confirmed later, but our hope is to win gold in all,“ he said after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme at Wisma Bernama.

Malaysia’s 37-member contingent competed in 23 skill categories at the Manila meet from August 26 to 28, emerging as overall champion with 13 gold medals.

Ahmad described WorldSkills as the highest platform for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, often dubbed the ‘Skills Olympics’.

He said Malaysia’s excellent achievement proved that TVET is no longer viewed as a second option but a recognised career path prioritised under the National TVET Council.

Welding gold medallist Muhammad Haris Irfan Abdul Halid of GiatMARA Kepala Batas said health challenges during the competition did not stop him from pushing forward with support from his coach.

Cabinet making champion Khairul Idham Bahari of MARA Skills Institute Lumut said winning bronze in his first appearance in 2023 motivated him to strike gold this year.

Ahmad also announced plans to establish a WorldSkills alumni group to bring together former participants to guide new talents.

The government has allocated cash incentives of 14,000 ringgit for gold medal winners, 10,000 ringgit for silver, 5,000 ringgit for bronze and 2,000 ringgit for recipients of the Medallion of Excellence. – Bernama