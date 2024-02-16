Malaysia to face Singapore in BATC men's quarterfinal today

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian men’s squad emerged as Group B winners after beating Taiwan 3-2 in their Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) final group match at the Setia City Convention Centre yesterday.

The win saw Malaysia move into the quarterfinal and face Singapore today.

In tonight’s action, professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia (pix) set the tone for a positive start by beating 2023 Kaohsiung Masters winner Lin Chun Yi, 21-16, 21-13 in straight sets.

However, Taiwan drew level when their men’s doubles scratch pair Lee Jhe- Huei/Lee Yang managed to defeat Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik 23-21, 21-17 in straight sets.

With the tie level at 1-1, Leong Jun Hao revived Malaysia’s hopes by beating Lee Chia Hao 21-19, 21-17, before the country’s second men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin Mohd Rumsani upset Taiwan’s scratch pair, Wang Chi Lin-Yang Po Han, 21-19 and 21-14, also in straight sets.

Having already secured the win, third men’s singles player Eogene Ewe came on court to continue the team’s pursuit of victory but had to surrender defeat to Chi Yu Jen, 16-21 and 14-21.

Meanwhile, Zii Jia admitted that he was relieved by the fact that his fued and court case with his former coach Indra Wijaya from Indonesia had been resolved through an out of court settlement.

“Honestly I don’t really follow the case development since my sister and lawyer do the follow up (but) I think it is a positive result. Can move forward and wish both side best of luck,” he said. -Bernama