Malaysia will now be my favourite team - Vicente

MALAYSIA’s outgoing head coach Pau Marti Vicente hopes that the legacy he and former boss Kim Pan Gon have established with the Harimau Malaya will continue to thrive and evolve as he bids farewell to the team.

The 41-year-old Spaniard, who served as Pan Gon’s assistant coach when they took charge of the Malaysian team in January 2022, said their goal was to achieve something meaningful during their tenure.

“When we came here two years ago as a group of coaches, I thought we’d try to achieve something and be a small part of the history. Of course, we qualified for the Asian Cup Finals after a long time that I think people will remember it.

“So, I hope this legacy is not finished, it’s just evolving and, if it’s improving, I will be very happy,” he told a post-match press conference after the goalless draw with Singapore in their final Group A match of the 2024 ASEAN Championship at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here last night.

The draw confirmed The Lions’ position as group runners-up, allowing them to advance to the knockout stage alongside defending champions Thailand, who topped the group. Malaysia finished third.

The last time Malaysia failed to get past the group stage was in the 2016 edition.

Malaysia, the 2010 champions, have also finished as runners-up in the 1996, 2014 and 2018 editions.

As Vicente bids farewell to the team, Australian coach Peter Cklamovski will take over his role from Jan 1. This change is part of the Football Association of Malaysia’s broader efforts to drive a footballing revolution.

“I wish him (Cklamovski) the best. To me now, Malaysia will be my favourite national football team, so I will support them and I wish the best to him (Cklamovski), his staff and, especially, all the players because I think they can achieve what they want to,” Vicente said.

As he reflected on the many cherished moments with the team, one thing he will remember the most is the privilege of coaching in front of thousands of passionate supporters.

“To be in front of these supporters and to really see that people are watching you play or coach, I think that’s the greatest privilege.

“I was a bit sad we couldn’t play more games at home and during the 2024 Merdeka Tournament, not many people showed up. But to finish like this tonight, even without qualifying, with the support of more than 30,000 in the stadium - that’s what I find most rewarding,” he added.

Vicente was appointed as interim coach following Pan Gon’s sudden resignation in July.

During his short tenure as interim head coach, the former assistant coach of Barcelona B and Barcelona Under-19 squads led Malaysia to win the 2024 Merdeka Tournament in September.