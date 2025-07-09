Malaysian junior chess star Shen Ree Herng wins PMX Cup

NATIONAL junior chess talent Shen Ree Herng secured the PMX Cup for Best Overall Performance by a Malaysian at the 23rd ASEAN+ Age Group Chess Championships.

The 15-year-old from SMK Damansara Jaya in Selangor was honoured during the event’s closing ceremony, attended by Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and Nurul Nuha Anwar, daughter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Shen, ranked 22nd nationally, expressed surprise at the win after placing fifth in the Under-16 category.

“I didn’t expect this award since I finished behind players from Vietnam and the Philippines,“ he told Bernama.

The young player aims to earn the FIDE Master title and compete in more international tournaments to refine his skills.

Having started chess at age seven, Shen trains under a personal coach. The championship featured over 400 participants from 21 countries, including ASEAN nations and global chess powerhouses like China, Russia, and India.

The event also offered FIDE-recognised titles, boosting young players’ professional prospects. - Bernama