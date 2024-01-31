Mali, South Africa reach Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals

ANKARA: Mali and South Africa reached the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday.

Mali beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in a round of 16 match, Anadolu Agency reported.

An own goal in the third minute by Burkina Faso’s Edmond Tapsoba gave the lead to Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Ivory Coast.

Lassine Sinayoko made it 2-0 for Mali in the 47th minute, then Bertrand Traore netted Burkina Faso’s only goal from a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

South Africa eliminated Morocco 2-0 with Evidence Makgopa’s goal in the 57th minute and Teboho Mokoena’s goal in the 95th minute, in the other round of 16 match.

Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat was sent off with a red card in the 94th minute.

Mali will face the competition’s hosts, Ivory Coast, while South Africa will take on Cape Verde in the quarterfinals on Saturday.–Bernama-AA