THE Malaysian MotorSports Association (MAM) is always committed to providing support and assistance to former Malaysian riders who are facing difficulties after retirement, but it will be implemented according to the capability of the governing body.

MAM president Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir, however, said the decision on the assistance had to go through several processes including discussions with the community and not just decided by him alone.

“Motorsports is a dangerous sport, so with the MAM sanction, we make sure that everyone has insurance so if something happens there will be funds for hospitals and so on. For veterans or those who are no longer involved in motorsports, we will look at a case-by-case basis.

“What can I tell you is that MAM has been involved in efforts to ease the burden of motorsport veterans. They can contact us but we will see to what extent we can help because we do not have a special fund or amount provided every year for these purposes,“ he told reporters during a press conference for the MAM Awards Night 2024, here today.

In the same press conference, Mokhzani announced that MAM will return to organising the ‘MAM Awards Night 2024’ after six years offering 22 award categories, namely 11 performance awards to recognise outstanding contributions to Malaysian motorsport.

He said the awards, which will be held on Feb 25 at M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur, also introduced seven special recognition awards, with three categories open for public nominations and four media-related awards added to this year’s list.

“God willing, this award’s night will be successfully organised with the presence of 750 guests including all race participants, organisations, media, and others. This award is very important for MAM as the governing body to celebrate the success of Malaysian riders.

“It also proves that MAM has fulfilled the duties set by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme),“ he said.

Today’s event also introduced the Selection and Judging Committee formed by MAM with a panel of experienced professionals including Tan Sri Azman Yahya, Datuk Razlan Razali, Datuk Rhiza Ghazi, Norismadi Abd Manap, Ronald Hogg, Alex Yoong and other well-known figures in the motorsports industry.

Mokhzani said his team intends to make the award an annual event as the wide media coverage will help attract more sponsors to support the development of motorsports.

Members of the public can submit their nominations through an online form available on MAM’s social media platform which is open from Jan 19 to 31.