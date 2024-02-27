MAM: JDT Racing Team has potential to succeed in motor sports

KUALA LUMPUR: The Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM) is optimismistic that the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Racing Team has the potential to make a significant impact in the realm of motor sports, a domain they have recently delved into.

MAM President Tan Sri Mokhzani Mahathir (pix) said the JDT Racing Team is capable of following in the footsteps of the JDT football team, which has proven their excellence in the local football arena besides being the first team from Southeast Asia to clinch the AFC Cup in 2015 by defeating the squad from Tajikistan, Istiklol FC, 1-0.

“Based on JDT’s professionalism in football and if continued in two-wheel motorsports, the opportunity for the JDT Racing Team to become champions in the near future is there.

“I think this team is designed to win,“ he told reporters after a luncheon with the media here today.

Last October, JDT expanded their horizon by venturing into motorsport, roping national motorcycle ace rider Hafizh Syahrin Abdullah to compete in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in the 2024 season.

The 29-year-old rider was the first Malaysian to compete in the MotoGP World Championship in 2018.

In addition to football, JDT also ventures into other sports such as futsal, polo, boxing and ice hockey.

Mokhzani added that MAM will soon launch a more comprehensive guideline for organising motor sports events and drag races.

He said that this guideline will provide a clear framework for organisers to ensure the safety of all parties involved in events sanctioned by the MAM.

This includes strengthening cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, state governments, local authorities and the police to ensure safety issues are adhered to by organisers, including preventing accidents during races. -Bernama