Man Utd’s Amorim refuses to change tactics despite dismal run

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Ruben Amorim insisted he will not change his formation or tactics but said he is suffering more than the club’s supporters after a 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils have taken just four points from their opening four Premier League games and been dumped out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Grimsby.

Since Amorim took charge in November last year, United have won just eight of 31 Premier League games, finishing 15th in the table last season.

However, the Portuguese bristled when asked whether he has to rethink his preferred 3-4-3 system.

“I understand that and I accept it. It’s not a record that you should have in Manchester United,“ said Amorim.

“I’m not going to change. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the men (players).... I play my way and I’m going to play my way until I want to change.”

The former Sporting Lisbon boss has so far received steadfast support from the United hierarchy.

But after being backed with a £200 million investment in a new forward line, time is running out for the 40-year-old to show results.

United have scored just four goals in the Premier League so far this season, two of which were own-goals by the opposition and one from the penalty spot.

Of the new signings, Matheus Cunha was sidelined by injury against City, but £74 million striker Benjamin Sesko was ineffectual on his first start.

“My message is that I’m going to give everything. I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club,“ Amorim added on his future.

“Until I’m here, I will do my best. I really want to win games. I’m suffering more than them (the fans).”

United went into the derby above City in the table for the first time in five years.

Pep Guardiola’s men had shown their frailties in back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break.

City remain six points behind leaders Liverpool, but Guardiola is hoping the good feeling created by a derby win can be a launching pad for their season.

“I would love it to (be the start of a good run) but I would say we started last season winning four games in a row and look how we struggled in October, November, December.

“We have to improve, but that’s true that winning games, especially in the derby, you see the faces of our fans, the joy, the happiness after the game, always it helps.” – AFP