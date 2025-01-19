MCA announces ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup cricket squad

THE Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) proudly unveiled the 18 players shortlisted for the national Under-19 women’s cricket squad during a media event held at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval today. The squad will represent Malaysia in the upcoming ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place from 18 January to 2 February 2025 at four venues across the country: Bayuemas Oval (Kuala Lumpur), YSD-UKM Cricket Oval (Bangi), Johor Cricket Academy Oval, and Borneo Cricket Ground (Kuching, Sarawak).

The final 14-member squad will comprise 11 players taking the field on match days and 3 reserves, with an additional 4 reserves on standby to address any injuries or emergencies during the tournament.

Speaking at the event, Mohammed Iqbal Ali bin Kassim Ali, President of the Malaysian Cricket Association, expressed his pride in the players and their dedication.

“These young athletes, led by team captain Nur Dania Syuhada Binti Abedul Samad from Sarawak, embody the spirit of determination and excellence that Malaysian cricket stands for, and they will be the team taking Malaysia into the World Cup. Their selection is the result of rigorous training and an unyielding commitment to the sport. As they step onto the international stage, we are confident they will make the nation proud,“ said Mohammed Iqbal.

“Our expectation is for them to be at their best at all levels, what they are capable of and what their potential takes them to. Playing and representing the country in this World Cup is an event that will be etched in their memories for the rest of their lives as they will compete against some of the future stars in the world of women’s cricket. More importantly, the exposure they will gain from here will put them in a very nice space and position, considering the fact that Malaysia is the only country from the South East Asian region taking part in the World Cup,” he continued.

“Eleven months from now, Malaysia is taking part in the SEA Games in Thailand, and I am very sure that their experience from the World Cup will come in handy for them to bring back a few medals for Malaysia.

Meanwhile, we urge all Malaysians to support our national team – watch the matches in person at the

ovals or watch the games online on ICC TV.”

The event was graced by YB Hannah Yeoh, Minister of Youth and Sports, who officiated the jersey presentation to the squad. In her remarks, she emphasised the importance of empowering young athletes.

“This is a pivotal moment for Malaysian sports, as the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup provides a significant platform to showcase the talent and potential of our young cricketers. The Ministry of Youth and Sports remains committed to supporting initiatives that develop grassroots talent and bring international recognition to Malaysia. We wish the national Under-19 women’s team the very best for the tournament.

Their historic qualification and opportunity to compete against some of the world’s best teams set a powerful example for other women’s teams across the country to aspire to,” said YB Hannah.

In addition to the squad announcement, the MCA also introduced a newly formed Special Development Committee. The committee will focus on the management of government grants, ensuring effective utilisation to support cricket development nationwide.

“Some time in October 2024, YAB Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated in his Budget 2025 for Malaysia a grant of RM1 million for the development of cricket. I’m hopeful and I’m looking forward to utilising the funds for developing cricket at the grassroots level. This is why we have gathered a dedicated group of people who knows cricket and who are on the ground scouting players who are coming up at the grassroots level.”

YB Hannah added, “I’m pleased to note that the Malaysian Cricket Association has formed a special committee to manage the grant that the Malaysian government will give, which was announced by YAB Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim. This shows a commitment to governance and a commitment to ensure that taxpayer’s money is spent in a most efficient manner to achieve the developmental goals that it is meant for.”

President Mohammed Iqbal Ali extended heartfelt gratitude to the supporters and sponsors who have championed the growth of cricket in Malaysia. “Our heartfelt thanks go to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Majlis Sukan Negara (MSN), Sime Darby Foundation (YSD), and our other esteemed partners for their unwavering support. Your contributions have been instrumental in empowering our athletes and taking Malaysian cricket to new heights.”

“Additionally, we are extremely grateful to the Ministry of Education for their support, especially in accommodating the dual responsibilities of our young athletes, most of whom are still schooling. It is remarkable that 90 per cent of our players are balancing their education alongside their dedication to cricket. The Ministry’s understanding and collaboration in facilitating their academic and athletic commitments have been crucial in empowering these young women to pursue excellence both on and off the field.”

The MCA invites all Malaysians to join in celebrating and supporting the national team as they compete against the world’s best in this historic tournament.



Tickets are free and available on https://www.icc-cricket.com/tournaments/u19-womenst20worldcup. Alternatively, watch them online on https://www.icc-cricket.com/tournaments/u19-womenst20worldcup/videos.