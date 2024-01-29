Melaka FA charts revival by setting up four working committees

MELAKA: The Melaka Football Association (MAFA) today announced the direction of the state’s football governing body by forming four committees led by its four vice-presidents.

MAFA deputy president Datuk Mohd Saiful Mat Sapri (pix) said each committee will be assisted by two MAFA excos to carry out the role of each committee based on the decision at the association’s executive committee meeting last night.

“The Development and Technical Committee chaired by Datuk C. Revindran will be assisted by Ahmad Khairul Mohd Noor and Mohd Fairuz Azwad Mohd Zauwawi while the Competition and Judiciary Committee will be chaired by Datuk Khairi Anuar Ahmad will be assisted by Jezlee Pit and Syahrul Nizam Shamsuddin.

“In addition, Datuk Fadzil A Bakar, who is also a vice-president, was given the responsibility of leading the Security, Media and Supporters Club Committee, assisted by Mohamad Azizi Shahril Abd Razak Khalim and Melvin Tan Ching Yang,” he said in a statement here today.

Commenting further, Mohd Saiful said Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zahar was appointed as chairman of the Investment, Sponsorship, Medicine and Women’s Football Committee, assisted by Dr Siti Faidul Maisarah Abdullah and Dr Shankar Gunarasa.

He said through the list of new Committees for the 2023-2026 term under the leadership of MAFA president Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh who is also Chief Minister of Melaka, it is hoped that new changes will take place in the administration of Melaka football.

At the executive committee meeting, MAFA also focused on the development of teams for the President’s Cup, Youth Cup, Men’s Futsal, Women’s Soccer and participation in the Men’s Beach Soccer team.

“For participation in this season’s Super League (Feb 2 deadline for application of extraordinary licence to fill 14th slot vacated by Kelantan), MAFA is currently at the discussion stage with M3 League clubs to refine Melaka’s participation in the Super League by examining various matters including getting views from the Amateur Football League (AFL).

“The MAFA executive committee is determined and committed to improving the quality and standard of football in the state, enroute to Melaka’s revival as one of the country’s football powerhouses,” he said. -Bernama