Mirabel Ting chalks up more points in LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway standings

AS the 2025 recipient of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, top Malaysian amateur Mirabel Ting has earned two points in the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP) standings.

The Florida State junior now has a total of seven official LEAP points, and remains 13 points away from the 20-point threshold required to be eligible for LPGA Tour Membership. Introduced this season, the LEAP program provides top amateur female golfers a new path to the LPGA Tour. Those who accumulate a minimum of 20 points within the set criteria framework in a given year and the previous three calendar years will earn exempt Priority List status on the LPGA Tour, provided they also meet all LPGA Tour Membership requirements.

Ting received the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel as the top National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) women’s golfer during the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, where she finished runner-up. She is also currently the No. 2 ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Ting has enjoyed a standout collegiate season with five individual victories in her third year, including the 2024 Folds of Honor Collegiate, 2024 Schooner Fall Classic, 2025 Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club, 2025 Briars Creek Invitational and the 2025 Florida State Match Up. She was named the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Golfer of the Year after leading the Florida State women’s team to their first ACC Championship last month. Ting is also a finalist for the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Player of the Year award.

At the 2024 Maybank Championship, Ting upstaged the nation’s leading professionals by finishing as leading Malaysian in an impressive tied 12th position at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club. That performance earned her a point in the LEAP standings.

Ting is the first golfer from Asia to receive the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, which was created in 2014 and is presented annually to the top female NCAA Division I golfer – as voted upon by players, coaches and members of the golf media. Named for 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sorenstam, the award was created in partnership with the Haskins Commission to acknowledge the top female collegiate golfer at the end of each season, akin to the Haskins Award presented by Stifel which recognizes the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

The previous winners of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel are Ingrid Lindblad (Sweden – 2024), Rose Zhang (USA – 2022, 2023), Rachel Heck (USA – 2021), Natalie Srinivasan (USA – 2020), Maria Fassi (Mexico – 2018, 2019), Leona Maguire (Ireland – 2015, 2017), Bronte Law (England – 2016) and Alison Lee (USA – 2014).

Ting’s seven points in the LEAP standings, accumulated since her 2023 season, are detailed as

follows:

- 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup Team Member – 1 point

- 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup Team Member – 1 point

- Top-40 finish at the 2024 Maybank Championship – 1 point

- No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2025 – 2 points

- 2025 recipient of the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel – 2 points

For more information on the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway, visit LPGA.com/LEAP

For more information on the ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, visit haskinsfoundation.org/annika-award